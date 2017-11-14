Family and individual recognized for service to ag and service to extension

Nebraska Extension in the Panhandle has recognized a Lakeside woman and a diversified family farm and ranch operation near Hay Springs for their years of service to agriculture and Extension in the Panhandle.

Linda Andersen of Lakeside, who has spent four decades volunteering with the local 4-H program, and 59 years altogether as a member or volunteer, was recognized for Service to Panhandle Extension. Terrell Farms near Hay Springs was recognized for Service to Panhandle Agriculture.

The Service to Panhandle Extension Award, initiated in 2015, recognizes persons or groups whose contributions have furthered Extension activities in the Nebraska Panhandle. Andersen was nominated by 4-H Assistant Melissa Mracek.

As a 40-year volunteer to the Sheridan County 4-H program, Andersen has been extremely dedicated and loyal, helping her two children and four grandchildren become 4-H alumni. (She also has two great-grandchildren.) She has also been an Extension Board member and county fair donor.

She has taught sewing and quilting to a number of youth, and is currently helping with a monthly sewing group. She still offers to teach at summer workshops and can be seen helping at the Sheridan County Fair every year.

She has helped grow the Sheridan County goat program and sewing program tremendously. While she participated in 4-H she showed market steers, breeding heifers, sewing, baking, public speaking contest, and demonstration contest. She even showed her market steers and breeding heifers in Denver. Linda was a Sheridan County 4-H Queen in 1968-69 and was a recipient of the Friend of 4-H award.

When the Extension office in Sheridan County was understaffed during the employment search for assistants and educators, Linda was an active part of the hiring process, attending all the interviews. She did her most to help welcome everyone new who came through the office doors.

The Outstanding Service to Panhandle Agriculture Award recognizes persons or groups who provide outstanding service to agriculture in western Nebraska. Award criteria include value of work done or cooperation with UNL specialists or educators; leadership in agriculture; community service other than agriculture; and level of impact on Panhandle agriculture. Terrell Farms was nominated by Extension Educator Jack Arterburn.

The Service to Panhandle Agriculture honoree, Terrell Farms, is a progressive and diversified farming and ranching operation in west central Sheridan County managed by Vern and Marjean Terrell and their son and daughter-in-law, Brock, and Heidi Terrell, as well as several employees.

Terrell Farms has a reputation as leaders of innovation and their management continues to evolve. They grow both irrigated and dryland row crops. On the livestock side, they run a cow-calf operation and recently acquired sheep to help graze their pastures. The sheep tend to follow the cattle and will eat the grasses that cattle will not.

In addition to running sheep, they use other new or innovative practices, such as cover crops and annual forages, and irrigated perennial pasture.

The Terrells are active in numerous agricultural organizations including the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition, Nebraska Cattlemen, Sandhills Cattlemen, and Nebraska Extension.

They are tremendous supporters of agricultural research and participate in on-the-farm research with Nebraska Extension. These include dry-bean harvest methods, along with Extension Educator John Thomas, and grazing cover crops along with Cow-calf and Range management Specialist Mitchell Stephenson and support by the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition.

In 2002, they received the Sheridan County 4-H Alumni award. Vern is also currently serving as a Sheridan County Extension Board member.