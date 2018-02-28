Farm and ranch estate planning workshops at four locations in March

Lincoln, Neb., Feb. 28, 2018 — Nebraska Extension will host farm and ranch estate planning workshops at four locations across Nebraska in March. The workshops will offer information concerning how farm and ranch estates can be passed to ensure the financial stability of families.

Workshops will be held in Lexington, Mead, Neligh and Wilber. Registration will start at 9:30 a.m. at each location.

“The consequences of not having an appropriate plan in place can jeopardize the financial stability and future for families,” said Extension Educator Allan Vyhnalek. “More importantly, it’s important for one’s wishes to be known so the legacy of farms and ranches can be passed to the individuals or entities intended.”

Vyhnalek works out of the university’s agricultural economics department and focuses on farm and ranch succession and transition.

Workshop presentations are designed to provide basic information to individuals who haven’t yet started to think about succession or transition plans for their assets. Workshop topics will include: proper family communications; decision-making; concept of fair versus equal; preparing to meet with an attorney; and more. In addition, an agriculture attorney will offer information on planning for wills, trusts and other end of life documents.

Registration fees vary by each location. Fees include handouts, lunch, refreshments and presentations. To register, contact the location of interest.

Workshop dates and locations:

For more information, contact Vyhnalek at 402-471-1771 or avyhnalek@unl.edu.