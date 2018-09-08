Farm Bill compromise falls short

Senate Ag Committee Leaders said the farm bill compromise offered by House Ag Chair Michael Conaway doesn’t go far enough.

Politico reported Conaway described it as a “significant compromise.” The disagreement has slowed the efforts to reconcile the House and Senate Farm Bills.

“The offer isn’t even close to something that the Senate can accept. The differences don’t lie in just the SNAP program. There are unresolved differences remaining in the commodity, conservation, and energy titles,” said Senate Ag Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow.

Ag Chair Pat Roberts also said the two sides aren’t as close as he’d like with time growing short. Only seven combined legislative days remain before the Sept. 30, deadline, which is when the current bill expires. The House is actually scheduled to be out of Washington during the entire week of Sept. 17, which means less time for handling some of the other big issues like negotiating a government spending deal.

Roberts said things went in reverse on Thursday after a “very good conversation” on Wednesday. After the meeting on Thursday, Roberts said, “Today, that walked back a little bit.”