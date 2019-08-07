Farm Bill meetings planned in August, September

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With every new farm bill come new decisions for farmers to make that can have lasting implications for their businesses. The most recent legislation is no exception.
To help agricultural producers determine the best course of action, Kansas State University’s Department of Agricultural Economics will host 10 Farm Bill meetings around the state, starting in late August.
The meetings will cover commodity programs, including the economics of the Agriculture Risk Coverage/Price Loss Coverage (ARC/PLC) programs, Supplemental Coverage Option and a new decision tool available for producers.
K-State Research and Extension agricultural economists, extension agents, USDA Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service representatives will provide a big picture perspective, as well as a more local view for each area.
Dates and locations include:
- Mon., Aug. 26 – Hill City – 1-4:30 p.m. CDT – Graham County Fairgrounds
- Tues., Aug. 27 – Goodland – 8:30 a.m.-noon MDT – Elks Lodge
- Tues., Aug. 27 – Leoti – 2:30-6 p.m. CDT – Wichita County Fairgrounds
- Wed., Aug. 28 – Plains – 10:00 a.m.-3 p.m. CDT – Plains Community Building
- Thurs., Aug. 29 – Great Bend – 8:30 a.m.–noon CDT – Great Bend Events Center
- Fri., Aug. 30 – Wichita – 8:30 a.m.–noon CDT – Sedgwick County Extension Office
- Tues., Sept. 3 – Parsons – 1–4:30 p.m. CDT – SE Area Research and Extension Center
- Wed., Sept. 4 – Ottawa – 8:30 a.m.–noon CDT – Franklin County Fairgrounds
- Thurs., Sept. 5 – Seneca – 1–4:30 p.m. CDT – Nemaha County Community Center
- Tues., Sept. 10 – Concordia – 1–4:30 p.m. CDT – Cloud County Fairgrounds
More information and registration is available online or by contacting Rich Llewelyn at 785-532-1594 or rvl@ksu.edu.
For print publications, links in this story:
http://www.agmanager.info/events/k-state-2018-farm-bill-meetings
Registration: https://bit.ly/2MTDsTi