Farm Bill meetings planned in August, September

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With every new farm bill come new decisions for farmers to make that can have lasting implications for their businesses. The most recent legislation is no exception.

To help agricultural producers determine the best course of action, Kansas State University’s Department of Agricultural Economics will host 10 Farm Bill meetings around the state, starting in late August.

The meetings will cover commodity programs, including the economics of the Agriculture Risk Coverage/Price Loss Coverage (ARC/PLC) programs, Supplemental Coverage Option and a new decision tool available for producers.

K-State Research and Extension agricultural economists, extension agents, USDA Farm Service Agency and Natural Resources Conservation Service representatives will provide a big picture perspective, as well as a more local view for each area.

Dates and locations include:

Mon., Aug. 26 – Hill City – 1-4:30 p.m. CDT – Graham County Fairgrounds

Tues., Aug. 27 – Goodland – 8:30 a.m.-noon MDT – Elks Lodge

Tues., Aug. 27 – Leoti – 2:30-6 p.m. CDT – Wichita County Fairgrounds

Wed., Aug. 28 – Plains – 10:00 a.m.-3 p.m. CDT – Plains Community Building

Thurs., Aug. 29 – Great Bend – 8:30 a.m.–noon CDT – Great Bend Events Center

Fri., Aug. 30 – Wichita – 8:30 a.m.–noon CDT – Sedgwick County Extension Office

Tues., Sept. 3 – Parsons – 1–4:30 p.m. CDT – SE Area Research and Extension Center

Wed., Sept. 4 – Ottawa – 8:30 a.m.–noon CDT – Franklin County Fairgrounds

Thurs., Sept. 5 – Seneca – 1–4:30 p.m. CDT – Nemaha County Community Center

Tues., Sept. 10 – Concordia – 1–4:30 p.m. CDT – Cloud County Fairgrounds

More information and registration is available online or by contacting Rich Llewelyn at 785-532-1594 or rvl@ksu.edu.

For print publications, links in this story:

http://www.agmanager.info/events/k-state-2018-farm-bill-meetings

Registration: https://bit.ly/2MTDsTi