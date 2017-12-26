Farm Bureau Established Relief Fund for Puerto Rican Farmers

The Puerto Rico Farm Bureau has established the Puerto Rico Agricultural Relief Fund to help address the damage that agriculture sustained from Hurrican Maria.

The hurricane struck the country head-on, devastating up to 80 percent of the island country’s farm production. Farm families there now face enormous challenges rebuilding their farms and livelihoods, which includes crop farms, along with livestock and dairy farms. “Maria was a devastating storm and many farmers and ranchers in Puerto Rico face an unprecedented challenge to return their land to production and rebuild their infrastructure,” says Puerto Rico Farm Bureau President Hector Cordero.

“The disaster will affect our farm and ranch families for many years, however, our will to overcome the damage is strong.” He says providing assistance to the country’s farm and ranch families is the first step in a long-term rebuilding project in Puerto Rico.

The Puerto Rico Farm Bureau has established the Puerto Rico Agricultural Relief Fund in collaboration with the Texas Farm Bureau’s Agricultural Research and Education Foundation. The Puerto Rico Agricultural Relief website can be accessed by going to www.fb.org.