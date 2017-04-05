Farm Bureau Thanks President and USDA for Wildfire Relief

WASHINGTON, D.C., April 4, 2017 – American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall today thanked President Trump and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for authorizing emergency grazing on Conservation Reserve Program land in the face of devastating wildfires in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. USDA officials told AFBF they stand ready to work with Colorado farmers and ranchers should their governor make a similar request to the department.

“Farmers and ranchers have lost thousands of head of cattle and swine from wildfires this spring. Blazes have caused millions of dollars in damage to their homes, farm structures and fencing. More than a million acres of prime grazing land has been reduced to ash. So we are especially grateful that President Trump and USDA Acting Deputy Secretary Michael Young have taken this first action to help farmers and ranchers in this time of extreme need,” Duvall said. “We know ranchers who have lost almost everything they had, and it’s only April. Summer is yet to come.

“The emergency provisions of the Conservation Reserve Program are essential in times like these. We are hopeful that Congress will pay special attention to wildland fire management issues as it begins the hard work of producing a budget for 2018.”