Farm Bureau: USDA Principles a Great Start for Farm Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C., American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall commented on the release of the USDA Principles to the Farm Bill saying, “Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue today released his roadmap for the 2018 farm bill, and it is a good one for farmers, ranchers and rural communities. The secretary’s farm bill principles look to the future while securing the present for farmers and ranchers who continue to face a prolonged period of reduced farm income. We are pleased the secretary and his team have highlighted not just the importance of risk management on the farm, but also rural development, research and development, trade, conservation and nutrition. We applaud Secretary Perdue’s clear signal that he is looking forward to working with agriculture’s leaders in Congress, just as is Farm Bureau, to arrive at a farm bill that will bring out the best agriculture has to offer the American people and the world.”