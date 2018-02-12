Farm Credit Thanks President Trump for Commitment to Rural Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President and CEO of the Farm Credit Council, Todd Van Hoose, released the following statement following the release of President Donald J. Trump’s infrastructure plan.

“Farm Credit thanks President Trump for following through on his promise to support rural communities and agriculture through his infrastructure plan. Setting aside 25 percent of funding to ensure rural communities have the opportunity to improve vital services and infrastructure will help keep American agriculture competitive and rural communities viable.

“Through many conversations with the Rebuild Rural Coalition, Farm Credit has appreciated the Administration’s thoughtful approach and commitment to understanding the unique challenges faced by rural communities across the country. We look forward to working with President Trump and Congress on this vitally important opportunity to improve the quality of life for rural Americans.”