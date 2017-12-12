Farm financial workshops in five locations

MANHATTAN, Kan. — With farm profitability rivaling the low levels of the 1980s, K-State Research and Extension is offering confidential, one-on-one financial planning assistance to agricultural producers in five locations in early 2018.

Through Farm Financial workshops, a farm analyst will work directly with individuals and families using FINPACK software to assess a farm’s financial position and help identify possible options to make the business more profitable and increase cash flow. The appointments are for four hours and financial records must be submitted ahead of the appointment.

Farm families will come away with a balance sheet, enterprise budget, base business plan, and alternative business plan scenarios.

“Farm families who have used the services of a farm analyst and FINPACK software in the past have increased farm income by several thousand dollars on an annual basis,” said Duane Hund, the director of the program.

Dates and locations include:

– Jan. 11-12 – Salina – Registration deadline Dec. 21. Records must be received by Jan. 3.

– Jan. 23-24 – Kingman – Registration deadline Dec. 21. Records must be received by Jan. 5.

– Feb. 7 – Colby – Registration deadline Jan. 16. Records must be received by Jan. 29.

– Feb. 8 – Dodge City – Registration deadline Jan. 16. Records must be received by Jan. 29.

– Feb. 12-13 – Emporia – Registration deadline Jan. 16. Records must be received by Jan. 31.

Registration and more information is available at http://www.agmanager.info/events/farm-financial-workshops or by contacting Robin Reid at 785-532-0964 or robinreid@ksu.edu.