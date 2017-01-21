Farm Tractors Part of Inauguration Day Parade

As a way of honoring the crucial role that Rural America played in the 2016 presidential election, there was a Rural Tractor Brigade of American-made tractors at President Trump’s Inauguration Day Parade Friday.

Drivers representing their respective rural associations include:

*Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau Federation and their 6.1 million members,

*Ron Moore, president of the American Soybean Association and his wife Deb,

*Randy Krotz, CEO of the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance,

*John Weber, president of the National Pork Producers Council, and

*Jim Odle, co-founder of Superior Livestock Auction.

Also driving to represent rural media include National Association of Farm Broadcasting past and current presidents Mark Oppold and Max Armstrong, Duncan Smith of Sinclair Broadcasting, and Patrick Gottsch, founder & president of RFD-TV.

Leading the way were members of the National FFA Organization.