Farmers and ranchers finish business at KFB Annual Meeting in Manhattan

Yesterday almost 400 Farm Bureau members of Kansas wrapped up business for their farm organization after debating and adopting policy statements for 2018. These policies will now become the organization’s roadmap for the 2018 legislative session.

Topics of discussion at the 99th Annual Kansas Farm Bureau Meeting included: water, taxes and education.

Nemaha County farmer Jeff Grossenbacher was re-elected as vice president. Others elected to the board of directors include:

• Glenn Brunkow, Pottawatomie County

• Joe Newland, Wilson County

• Stacey Forshee, Cloud County

• Keith Miller, Barton County

• Jim Sipes, Stanton County

Other activities included a host of agriculture-related workshops and speakers including American Farm Bureau Federation Senior Director of Congressional Affairs Mary Kay Thatcher and Kansas State University President Gen. Richard B. Myers.

Sen. Jerry Moran and Rep. Dr. Roger Marshall addressed the organization’s membership Sunday evening during the kick-off banquet. On Monday, members heard from Sen. Pat Roberts.

County Farm Bureaus and volunteers were recognized for their 2017 achievements.

More than $14,000 was raised through a silent auction and dueling pianos concert. These funds will benefit Kansas Farm Bureau’s Foundation for Agriculture and Legal Foundation.