Farmers Reach Out to Thank Mark Zuckerberg

Alliance for the Future of Agriculture in Nebraska (AFAN) joined in the effort to thank Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who recently visited the Norman family
on their 2,500 acre cattle ranch in South Dakota. Zuckerberg has also previously visited the Grant family
in Wisconsin on their beef and dairy cattle operation, then shared their stories on his social media accounts. In reflecting on both visits, Zuckerberg spoke positively about the farm families and their hard work. Mark has embarked on a personal challenge to visit every state in the U.S. that he has not visited before.
Mark Zuckerberg has more than 93 million followers on Facebook and his posts have been far-reaching. Both farm posts earned more than 270,000 reactions and thousands of comments – mostly positive, but some very negative.
This thank-you letter was sent to Mark Zuckerberg for recognizing the hard working efforts of our industry. AFAN is also encouraging people to take the time to personally thank Mark for the support he has given the agricultural community. In doing so, you can use the social media hashtag #farmersthankmarkz on your post.