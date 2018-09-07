Farmers Union to Host 350 Family Farmers for Fly-In

WASHINGTON – Amidst an historic decline in net farm income and added disruptions in agricultural trade and biofuel markets, National Farmers Union (NFU) will host 350 family farmers and ranchers in Washington, D.C., next week to meet face-to-face with top Trump administration officials and members of Congress as they decide on a number of legislative and regulatory priorities for farm country.

The advocates will travel from across the country to the nation’s capital to push for passage of a farm bill that supports family agriculture, strong protections from international trade market disruptions, and expansion of the American grown biofuel market. The NFU Fly-In Talking Points package can be found here.

NFU will kick off the Fly-In on the morning of Wednesday, September 12, with a briefing at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), where participants will hear from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and other top officials at USDA and the office of the U.S. Trade Representative. Following that, the Farmers Union members will make their way over to Capitol Hill for a Farm Bill Forum, where they will engage with members of Congress on legislative priorities.

On Thursday and Friday, Fly-In participants will visit all 535 congressional offices to meet with members of Congress and congressional staff to deliver their personal stories as to how federal level policies impact their families and communities. NFU will also honor congressional champions for family agriculture with the organization’s Golden Triangle Award.

Members of the press who are interested in attending the Wednesday events—the USDA Briefing and/or the Farm Bill Forum—must RSVP to Andrew Jerome atajerome@nfudc.org by 5 p.m. Eastern on Monday, September 10.