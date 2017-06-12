Farmway Co-op Membership Votes to Merge with CVA

Farmway Co-op, Inc. (Farmway) membership has voted to approve unification with Central Valley Ag (CVA). After a series of 13 informational voting sessions, accounting firm K-COE ISOM certified the owners of Farmway approved the merger with CVA by a super majority of 91%. The unified cooperative will retain the Central Valley Ag name and be headquartered in York, Neb. with Carl Dickinson serving as President/CEO.

Farmway voting members received ballots at informational voting sessions throughout May and June with the final tally of votes completed June 8.