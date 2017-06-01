FCS America Survey Provides Insight into Farmer Grain Marketing Practices

OMAHA, NEBRASKA ­ Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica), a financial cooperative owned and operated by the 50,000 farmers and ranchers it serves, today announced the results of a survey it commissioned on the marketing practices of farmers in Corn Belt states.

Nearly 650 respondents in nine states answered questions about how and when they market grain. The survey also provided insight into the practices of satisfied marketers and the impacts that age and size of operation have on marketing strategies.

“We don’t advise producers on their marketing strategies, but as a farmer-owned cooperative, we continually invest in helping our customers enhance their financial acumen to benefit their operations,” said Doug Stark, president and CEO of FCSAmerica.

Low commodity prices continue to drive changes in farming operations. Along with addressing their cost of production and family living costs, producers are working to improve the revenue side of their ledgers through smarter marketing strategies. Yet, little has been known about how they view risk, the pricing strategies they employ and the factors influencing their marketing attitudes and practices.

Unlike USDA data on grain sales, which are limited to deliveries to elevators, the FCSAmerica survey focused on how producers actually pricetheir grain. Those surveyed grow 350 acres or more of corn, soybeans and/or wheat.

Ted Schroeder, an agricultural economist and director of the Center for Risk Management Education at Kansas State University, assisted throughout the process, from survey design to interpretation of results.

“The survey results highlight that knowing cost of production is the foundation of sound marketing,” Stark said. “They also highlight the important role that crop insurance plays in supporting both risk management and marketing, not just when there is a crop failure.”

Among the findings:

One third of producers are mostly or completely satisfied with their marketing practices and results.

Satisfied marketers are more likely to price as soon as the market offers a profit and less likely to sell most of their crop right after harvest or to price based on market fear or cash flow needs.

More satisfied than dissatisfied marketers have written marketing plans.

Larger and younger operators are more likely to use their cost of production to set a marketing price.

On average, producers use four to five marketing tools, the most popular being storage. Eighty-two percent store grain at least occasionally; one in five always stores.

Operations of 1,000 or more acres and growers with higher levels of crop insurance ­ especially Revenue Protection of 80 percent or higher ­ employ a fuller range of marketing tools.

Producers with Revenue Protection of at least 80 percent also are more likely to price prior to harvest.

To view the full survey report, visit fcsamerica.com/GrainMarketingInsights.