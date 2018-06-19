FDA to Hold Fake Meat Public Meeting

The Food and Drug Administration is seeking public comment on fake meat, or foods produced using animal cell culture technology. The FDA will hold a public meeting next month to gather comments.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association says the organization will participate in the public meeting, and will advocate for Department of Agriculture oversight of lab-grown fake meat products. NCBA claims that the FDA announcement disregards the authorities granted to USDA under the Federal Meat Inspection Act, as well as USDA’s “significant scientific expertise and long-standing success in ensuring the safety of all meat and poultry products.”

Under the current regulatory framework, NCBA says the FDA plays an important role in terms of ensuring the safety of food additives used in meat, poultry and egg products. All additives are initially evaluated for safety by the FDA, but ultimately USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service maintains primary jurisdiction.

The meeting is planned for July 12th, with a comment period open through September.