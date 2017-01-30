Feb. 14 Nebraska Cover Crop Conference for Growers Using a Corn/Soybean Rotation

There are many benefits to utilizing cover crops, such as improved soil heath and reduced erosion. It’s the details of how and what to do that can present challenges. The Nebraska Cover Crop Conference is will provide information to growers who are in a corn/soybean rotation and assist them in understanding the value of cover crops.

The conference will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center located at the Agricultural Research and Development Center near Mead, Nebraska from 9 a.m. – 3:15 p.m. with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. Pre-register by Feb. 10 to ensure resource materials are available and for meal planning purposes.

Nebraska Extension Educator Keith Glewen says, “The conference features innovative speakers who have worked with cover crops extensively. They will share what they have learned. There will also be opportunities for those attending to interact and ask get questions they may have answered.”

Topics and presenters include: Termination of Cover Crops – What if the Plan Doesn’t Work? Developing a Plan for Grain Crop Herbicide Management – Rodrigo Werle, Nebraska Extension Cropping Systems Specialist; Planting Green Management – Dan Gillespie, No-till Specialist – NRCS; Cover Crop Influence on Corn and Soybean Nutrient Management – Ray Ward, President Ward Lab and Paul Jasa, Nebraska Extension Engineer; How Cover Crops are Managed on Our Farms – Farmer Panel – Ben and Paula Sue Steffen, Humboldt, NE, Tom Fick, K Double T Certified Crop Adviser, Albion, NE, and Mick Minchow, Waverly, NE; Cover Crops and Early Maturing Corn and Soybean Hybrids/Varieties – Roger Elmore, Nebraska Extension Cropping Systems Specialist and Nathan Mueller, Nebraska Extension Educator; and Cover Crop Custom Seeding Business Opportunity Panel – Brian Dunlap, BD AG Consulting, Newman Grove, NE, Todd and Russell Kavan, Saunders County Seed Services, Wahoo, NE, Ryan Krenk, Agronomist, Roth Aerial, Milford, NE, and Jody Saathoff, Farm Representative, CHS, Minden, NE.

To register, call 402-624-8030 or email cdunbar2@unl.edu. Information is online at: http://ardc.unl.edu/nebraska-cover-crop-conference.

Sponsored by Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Soybean Board in partnership with the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and USDA Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education.