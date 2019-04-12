Federal Disaster Aid for NE is Uncertain — Friday Five

Farm broadcasters Bryce and Alex recap agriculture news for the second week in April in the latest edition of Friday Five.

5 – April is recognized as National Soy Foods Month. Soybeans are 80 percent meal and 20 percent oil. The meal is used for protein alternatives and soy milk, and the oil is used for frying and baking goods.

4-Disaster aid for states hit by flooding is becoming more uncertain. House Ag Committee Chairman Collin Peterson argues farmers in the South hit by last year’s hurricane need more assistance than farmers in the Midwest.

3 – Two Nebraska FFA advisors were recognized for their leadership and outstanding service at the Nebraska FFA State Convention in Lincoln last week. David Rocker from the Franklin FFA Chapter and Jenny Kocian from the David City FFA Chapter were selected. They received a $1,000 donation to their chapters.

2 – The second bomb cyclone in one month hits the Midwest. Forecasters say it will have an impact similar to the first system, but not likely to the levels seen last month.

1 – The world’s largest pork industry-specific trade show gets canceled due to the rapidly-spreading African Swine Fever. The World Pork Expo hosts around 20,000 visitors, some of which come from ASF-positive regions.

