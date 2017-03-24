Feedlot Manager Accused of Fraud, Tax Evasion

Prosecutors say a 45-year-old man who had managed a feedlot in central Nebraska has been given five years of probation for wire fraud and other crimes.

Court records say Alan Ostrander, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. He’d pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors say the crimes occurred during 2009 and 2010, when Ostrander managed the Big Drive Cattle feed yard near Fullerton. Ostrander has been ordered to pay restitution of nearly $28,000 for illegally keeping cattle sale proceeds and pay restitution of nearly $21,000 to the former owners of Big Drive Cattle for converting its funds to his use.

Ostrander also was ordered to cooperate with officials determining what he must pay in taxes for 2009 and 2010.