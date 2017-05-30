Field Pea Field Days with Nebraska Extension are scheduled for June 16 at Bladen, June 19 at North Platte, and June 20 at Grant, and they will be conducted in conjunction with Nebraska Winter Wheat Field Days. Directions to the research plots and detailed agenda for each location can be found at our webpage http://cropwatch.unl.edu/2017/field-pea-field-days.

Participants will be able to view different field pea varieties and learn more about rotational benefits and agronomic practices to profitably grow field peas in their cropping systems.

Depending on the location, field days will also include:

 Tour of Gavilon’s field pea grain processing facility at Hastings, NE

 Tours of wheat, cover crops, forages, and grain sorghum research plots

 Indoor sessions featuring topics such as wheatlege production prior to corn silage, cover crops after wheat, planting and harvesting field peas, herbicide carryover in field pea production, wheat and field pea production in Kansas, and practices to increase wheat grain protein.

Field Pea Field Days are sponsored by the SARE (Sustainable Agriculture and Research Education) and are fee. Lunch and refreshments will be served at each location.

To PRE-REGISTER by June 14 by calling Perkins County Extension Office at 308-352-4340 or send email to Strahinja Stepanovic at sstepanovic2@unl.edu.