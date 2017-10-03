Fire heavily damages barns at Indiana egg-producing facility

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say several large barns have been heavily damaged in a fire at an egg-producing facility in north-central Indiana.

WPTA-TV reports that crews from Wabash County responded late Monday to the fire at Hi-Grade Egg Producers near North Manchester. There were no reports of people being injured in the fire, which was visible from several miles away.

WANE-TV reports the fire was brought under control Tuesday morning and four structures at the facility appeared to be destroyed. Crews are monitoring the scene to ensure that the fire doesn’t flare up again. The cause of the fire is under investigation.