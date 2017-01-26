First Farm Bill Field Hearing in Kansas

U.S. Senate Ag Committee Chair Pat Roberts, a Kansas Republican, and ranking member Debbie Stabenow, a Michigan Democrat, announced the first field hearing on reauthorizing the Farm Bill will be in Manhattan, Kansas.

The hearing will be Thursday, February 23, in the McCain Auditorium on the Kansas State University campus. Roberts says it’s time to get to work on another Farm Bill and the committee is heading to the heartland to talk to producers. “I can’t think of a more appropriate venue to hold this hearing than Manhattan, the home of Kansas State University.” He says producers have had plenty of time to use the programs in the current Farm Bill and the committee needs to hear what worked and what didn’t.

Stabenow adds, “As we begin discussions on the next Farm Bill, we need input from farmers and families across the country.” The Michigan Democrat says she looks forward to hearing from folks who care about rural America, so they can craft a bill that strengthens American agriculture, as well as small towns and rural communities. The committee will hear testimony from a variety of producers, who will be announced soon.