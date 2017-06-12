First Soy Condition Rating of Year Lowest in Four Years

Corn and spring wheat conditions dropped from the previous week, and USDA’s first soybean condition rating of the year was below last year’s rating at the same time, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

This week’s report showed 94% of U.S. corn was emerged, down from 95% a year ago and even with the five-year average of 94%. Sixty-seven of the corn crop was rated in good-to-excellent to excellent condition, down from 68% the previous week.

USDA said 92% of U.S. soybeans were planted as of Sunday, June 11, up from 91% a year ago and above the five-year average of 87%. Seventy-seven percent of soybeans were emerged, even with a year ago and up from the five-year average of 73%. In its first soybean condition rating of the year, USDA estimated that 66% of the soybean crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition.

Meanwhile, USDA reported that 92% of winter wheat is headed, down from 95% a year ago and up from the five-year average of 91% headed. Seventeen of winter wheat has been harvested, up from 10% a year ago and above the five-year average of 15%. Fifty percent of the winter wheat crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition.

USDA estimated that 95% of spring wheat was emerged as of Sunday, down from 99% a year ago, but up from the five-year average of 92%. Forty-five percent of spring wheat was rated good-to-excellent, down 10 percentage points from the previous week’s rating of 55%.

In other crop reports, cotton was 92% planted, slightly ahead of the five-year average of 90%. Cotton squaring was 15% compared to the average of 12%. Rice was 94% emerged, compared to 97% on average.

Sorghum was 71% planted, behind the five-year average of 73%. Barley was 91% emerged, compared to 93% on average. Oats were 44% headed, compared to 48% on average.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Emerged 94 86 95 94 Soybeans Planted 92 83 91 87 Soybeans Emerged 77 58 77 73 Winter Wheat Headed 92 87 95 91 Winter Wheat Harvested 17 10 10 15 Spring Wheat Emerged 95 90 99 92 Cotton Planted 92 80 87 90 Cotton Squaring 15 11 12 12 Sorghum Planted 71 55 73 73 Sorghum Headed 16 NA 14 13 Oats Headed 44 35 50 48 Barley Emerged 91 84 95 93 Rice Emerged 94 91 98 97

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 2 6 25 57 10 1 5 26 58 10 1 3 21 60 15 Soybeans 1 5 28 57 9 NA NA NA NA NA 1 3 22 62 12 Winter Wheat 5 11 34 42 8 4 11 36 42 7 2 7 30 49 12 Spring Wheat 7 13 35 38 7 3 8 34 48 7 – 2 19 67 12 Sorghum – 2 31 62 5 NA NA NA NA NA 1 3 25 64 7 Cotton 1 4 29 54 12 – 6 33 53 8 1 8 38 45 8 Barley 3 4 21 60 12 2 5 24 57 12 – 1 21 60 18 Oats 4 10 29 49 8 2 8 28 53 9 1 4 25 60 10 Rice 2 5 25 52 16 2 7 25 53 13 2 6 24 53 15

NEBRASKA

For the week ending June 11, 2017, temperatures averaged four to eight degrees above normal and were accompanied by dry conditions, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Only the southern tip of the panhandle and a few central counties received significant rain. Producers were irrigating due to the dry conditions. The warm, dry weather allowed planting and other field work to continue. There were 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 3 percent very short, 37 short, 59 adequate, and 1 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2 percent very short, 19 short, 78 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 20 fair, 67 good, and 11 excellent. Emerged was 98 percent, equal to last year, and near 97 for the five-year average.

Soybeans condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 24 fair, 67 good, and 7 excellent. Soybeans planted was 97 percent, near 96 both last year and average. Emerged was 86 percent, ahead of 81 last year, and near 84 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 3 percent very poor, 10 poor, 36 fair, 43 good, and 8 excellent. Coloring was 30 percent, near 33 last year and 31 average.

Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 28 fair, 61 good, and 11 excellent. Sorghum planted was 90 percent, behind 96 last year, but near 89 average. Emerged was 70 percent, near 67 last year, and ahead of 57 average.

Oats condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 27 fair, 68 good, and 4 excellent. Oats jointed was 98 percent, ahead of 85 last year. Headed was 76 percent, ahead of 57 last year, and well ahead of 50 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 1 percent very poor, 1 poor, 24 fair, 65 good, and 9 excellent. Alfalfa first cutting was 76 percent, near 79 last year, but ahead of 63 average.

Dry edible beans planted was 74 percent, behind 82 last year, but ahead of 69 average.

Proso millet planted was 41 percent, ahead of 30 last year.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 20 fair, 71 good, and 8 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 0 percent very short, 3 short, 96 adequate, and 1 surplus.

KANSAS

Temperatures averaged two to four degrees above normal across most of the State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Up to one inch of rain was reported in many areas of western Kansas, with some localized amounts near two inches. Winter wheat harvest has begun in some southeastern counties. There were 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 0 percent very short, 9 short, 84 adequate, and 7 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 0 percent very short, 5 short, 90 adequate, and 5 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat condition rated 9 percent very poor, 15 poor, 31 fair, 39 good, and 6 excellent. Winter wheat coloring was 85 percent, near 89 last year, but ahead of 74 for the five-year average. Mature was 33 percent. Harvested was 4 percent, equal to last year, but behind 13 average.

Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 poor, 28 fair, 57 good, and 8 excellent. Corn planted was 97 percent, near 100 last year and 99 average. Emerged was 88 percent, behind 95 last year and 94 average. Silking was 1 percent, equal to both last year and average. Soybean condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 38 fair, 57 good, and 3 excellent.

Soybeans planted was 80 percent, ahead of 70 last year and 72 average. Emerged was 60 percent, well ahead of 38 last year, and ahead of 52 average.

Sorghum condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 30 fair, 68 good, and 1 excellent. Sorghum planted was 52 percent, behind 59 last year and 60 average. Emerged was 18 percent. Cotton condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 11 fair, 88 good, and 1 excellent.

Cotton planted was 81 percent, well ahead of 53 last year, and ahead of 73 average.

Sunflowers planted was 34 percent, behind 47 last year and 48 average. Emerged was 10 percent.

Alfalfa hay condition rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 25 fair, 65 good, and 8 excellent. Alfalfa hay first cutting was 92 percent complete, ahead of 89 last year and 78 average.

Second cutting was 12 percent complete.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 17 fair, 64 good, and 17 excellent.

Stock water supplies were 0 percent very short, 1 short, 94 adequate, and 5 surplus.