First US Corn Condition Rating of Year Matches Lowest Reading in Four Years

USDA’s first corn condition rating of the year was down from last year and matched the lowest reading in four years, according to USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Tuesday afternoon.

USDA estimated 65% of the corn crop was rated in good-to-excellent condition, down from 72% at the same time last year. The report estimated that 91% of U.S. corn was planted as of Sunday, May 28, down from 93% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 93%. Seventy-three percent of U.S. corn was emerged, down from 75% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 75% emerged.

Any corn planting now is encroaching quickly on crop insurance deadlines. Once the final planting date has passed, insurance coverage declines 1% per day. The end of the late planting period is 25 days after the final planting date.

Final planting dates for maximum insurance coverage have already passed in Nebraska and Kansas. Wednesday, May 31, is the final planting date for corn for grain in Iowa, as well as most of Minnesota and Wisconsin’s corn production. The final planting date for corn for the vast majority of Illinois is June 5, as well as all of Indiana and Ohio. Final planting dates for soybeans start to hit Minnesota and most of Wisconsin on June 10.

USDA said 67% of U.S. soybeans were planted as of Sunday, down from 71% a year ago and slightly below the five-year average of 68%. USDA also said 37% of U.S. soybeans were emerged, down from 42% a year ago and down from the five-year average of 40%.

Meanwhile, USDA reported 80% of winter wheat was headed, down from 83% a year ago, but up from the five-year average of 77% headed. Winter wheat condition dropped slightly last week with 50% of the crop rated in good-to-excellent condition, down from 52% the previous week.

U.S. spring wheat planting reached 96% complete as of Sunday, down from last year’s 98%, but above the five-year average of 91% planted. Seventy-nine percent of spring wheat was emerged, down from 87% a year ago, but up from the five-year average of 74%.

In other crop reports, cotton was 63% planted, compared to 57% last year and 64% average. Cotton squaring was 7% compared to the average of 4%. Rice was 97% planted and 84% emerged, compared to 97% and 86% last year and 96% and 86% on average.

Sorghum was 44% planted, behind the five-year average of 49%. Barley was 94% planted and 76% emerged, compared to 93% and 77% on average. Oats were 91% emerged and 29% headed, compared to 89% and 32% on average.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Planted 91 84 93 93 Corn Emerged 73 54 75 75 Soybeans Planted 67 53 71 68 Soybeans Emerged 37 19 42 40 Winter Wheat Headed 80 72 83 77 Spring Wheat Planted 98 90 96 91 Spring Wheat Emerged 79 62 87 74 Cotton Planted 63 52 57 64 Cotton Squaring 7 NA 5 4 Sorghum Planted 44 37 43 49 Oats Emerged 91 83 94 89 Oats Headed 29 26 29 32 Barley Planted 94 88 97 93 Barley Emerged 76 59 87 77 Rice Planted 97 91 97 96 Rice Emerged 84 78 86 86

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Corn 1 6 28 57 8 NA NA NA NA NA 1 3 24 60 12 Winter Wheat 4 11 35 41 9 4 11 33 44 8 1 7 29 51 12 Spring Wheat 1 5 32 53 9 NA NA NA NA NA – 2 19 70 9 Barley – 3 27 55 15 NA NA NA NA NA – 1 22 60 17 Oats 2 6 31 52 9 1 5 31 55 8 1 3 23 64 9 Rice 3 7 26 52 12 5 6 24 49 16 3 6 25 54 12

NEBRASKA

For the week ending May 28, 2017, cool and mostly dry conditions prevailed, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Average temperatures ranged from three to nine degrees below normal. Some areas of the panhandle and southeast Nebraska received up to an inch of rain; however, much of the State remained dry. This allowed soils to dry out, and producers continued to plant and cut hay. There were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 7 short, 85 adequate, and 8 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 6 short, 86 adequate, and 7 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 0 percent very poor, 4 poor, 20 fair, 68 good, and 8 excellent. Corn planted was 95 percent, equal to last year, and near 97 for the five-year average. Emerged was 76 percent, near 74 last year and 80 average.

Soybeans planted was 76 percent, ahead of 70 last year, but near 79 average. Emerged was 35 percent, near 33 last year, but behind 44 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 10 poor, 41 fair, 39 good, and 8 excellent. Winter wheat headed was 86 percent, ahead of 68 last year, and well ahead of 55 average.

Sorghum planted was 50 percent, near 51 last year, and behind 58 average. Emerged was 17 percent.

Oats condition rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 22 fair, 67 good, and 11 excellent. Oats jointed was

76 percent, well ahead of 55 last year. Headed was 31 percent, ahead of 20 both last year and average.

Alfalfa condition rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 18 fair, 69 good, and 12 excellent. Alfalfa first cutting was 25 percent, near 28 last year, and behind 30 average.

Dry edible beans planted was 1 percent, behind 10 last year and 16 average.

Proso millet planted was 4 percent.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 20 fair, 66 good, and 13 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 93 adequate, and 5 surplus.

KANSAS

Temperatures were two to six degrees below normal across the State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The southern half of the State was mostly dry, while areas in the north received up to two inches of rain. Hail in northwestern Kansas damaged some wheat and recently planted spring crops. There were 4.0 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 0 percent very short, 2 short, 80 adequate, and 18 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 0 percent very short, 3 short, 87 adequate, and 10 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Winter wheat condition rated 9 percent very poor, 16 poor, 30 fair, 38 good, and 7 excellent. Winter wheat headed was 97 percent, near 98 last year and the five-year average of 93. Coloring was 39 percent, near 37 last year, but ahead of 34 average.

Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 35 fair, 52 good, and 3 excellent. Corn planted was

82 percent, behind 94 last year and 93 average. Emerged was 64 percent, behind 73 last year and 74 average.

Soybeans planted was 41 percent, ahead of 25 last year, but behind 46 average. Emerged was 24 percent, ahead of 14 last year, but near 25 average.

Sorghum planted was 11 percent, near 13 last year, and behind 23 average.

Cotton planted was 32 percent, ahead of 9 last year, but near 36 average.

Sunflowers planted was 7 percent, near 3 last year and 11 average.

Alfalfa hay condition rated 0 percent very poor, 4 poor, 25 fair, 63 good, and 8 excellent. First cutting was 53 percent complete, ahead of 43 last year.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 15 fair, 67 good, and 16 excellent.

Stock water supplies were 0 percent very short, 1 short, 87 adequate, and 12 surplus.