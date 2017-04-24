First Week Crop Progress Includes Soybean Data

U.S. corn planting jumped to a near-normal pace while national soybean planting was ahead of the five-year average in USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday afternoon.

USDA estimated 17% of the nation’s corn crop was planted as of Sunday, just 1 percentage point behind the five-year average of 18%, though well behind 28% at the same time last year. Corn emergence, on the other hand, was equal to both last year and the average of 4%.

Soybean planting, which was reported for the first time this year, was estimated at 6% complete as of Sunday, ahead of last year’s 3% and also ahead of the five-year average of 3%.

USDA also reported that 32% of U.S. winter wheat was headed as of Sunday, April 23, up from 24% a year ago and also up from the five-year average of 23% headed.

Fifty-four percent of the winter wheat crop was rated good-to-excellent.

Meanwhile, spring wheat planting was reported at 22% complete as of Sunday, well behind last year’s 40% and also behind the five-year average of 34% planted. Five percent of spring wheat was emerged, behind last year’s 7% and the five-year average of 8%.

In other crop reports, sorghum was 24% planted, compared to 19% last year and a 23% five-year average. Cotton planting was 11% complete, compared to 10% last year and a 12% average. Rice was 69% planted, compared to 60% last year and a 47% average. Forty-five percent of rice was emerged.

Oats were 57% planted as of April 23, compared to 69% last year and a 62% average. Emergence was at 37%, compared to 39% last year and a 41% average.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Planted 17 6 28 18 Corn Emerged 4 (NA) 4 4 Soybeans Planted 6 (NA) 3 3 Winter Wheat Headed 32 19 24 23 Spring Wheat Planted 22 13 40 34 Spring Wheat Emerged 5 (NA) 7 8 Cotton Planted 11 8 10 12 Sorghum Planted 24 21 19 23 Oats Planted 57 45 69 62 Oats Emerged 37 29 39 41 Barley Planted 27 13 43 40 Barley Emerged 7 (NA) 14 10 Rice Planted 69 55 60 47 Rice Emerged 45 25 35 30

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Winter Wht 3 10 33 45 9 3 10 33 46 8 1 7 33 50 9



Nebraska

Temperatures averaged two to four degrees above normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Significant rainfall was limited to a few north central counties and some eastern areas. Corn planting was underway in most areas and the first fields of soybeans were planted. There were 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 6 percent very short, 21 short, 69 adequate, and 4 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7 percent very short, 24 short, 67 adequate, and 2 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Corn planted was 17 percent, near 15 last year, and ahead of 11 for the five-year average. Emerged was 2 percent, near 1 last year and average.

Soybean planted was 4 percent, near 0 last year and 1 average.

Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 8 poor, 37 fair, 47 good, and 7 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 33 percent, behind 51 last year, but ahead of 26 average.

Oats planted was 81 percent, near 83 last year and equal to average. Oats emerged was 39 percent, behind 50 last year, and near 43 average.

Livestock Report: Cattle and calf conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 15 fair, 71 good, and 14 excellent. Calving progress was 89 percent complete, equal to last year and average. Cattle and calf death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 65 average, and 34 light.

Sheep and lamb conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 22 fair, 68 good, and 9 excellent. Sheep and lamb death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 74 average, and 25 light.

Hay and roughage supplies rated 1 percent very short, 4 short, 90 adequate, and 5 surplus.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 5 short, 93 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Kansas

Temperatures averaged two to six degrees above normal across most of Kansas, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. The State continued to receive some rain, with eastern counties receiving one to two inches. The additional moisture continued to aid wheat development. Operators progressed with field preparations for planting of spring crops and began moving their livestock onto pastures. There were 3.8 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 3 percent very short, 15 short, 70 adequate, and 12 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 4 percent very short, 17 short, 73 adequate, and 6 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 4 percent very poor, 12 poor, 32 fair, 45 good, and 7 excellent. Winter wheat jointed was 82 percent, behind 91 last year, but ahead of the five-year average of 70. Headed was 25 percent, ahead of 20 last year and 17 average.

Corn planted was 21 percent, well behind 42 last year, and behind 28 average. Emerged was 4 percent, behind 20 last year, and 10 average.

Livestock Report: Cattle and calf conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 2 poor, 21 fair, 69 good, and 8 excellent. Calving progress was 94 percent complete, equal to last year. Cattle and calf death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 55 average, and 44 light.

Sheep and lamb conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 14 fair, 81 good, and 4 excellent. Sheep and lamb death loss rated 1 percent heavy, 61 average, and 38 light.

Hay and roughage supplies rated 1 percent very short, 7 short, 83 adequate, and 9 surplus.

Stock water supplies were 1 percent very short, 6 short, 80 adequate, and 13 surplus.