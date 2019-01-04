Fischer Announces Committee Assignments for 116th Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) announced her committee assignments for the 116th Congress. She will serve on the following Senate committees: Armed Services Committee; Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation; Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry; and the Committee on Rules and Administration.

Senator Fischer released the following statement:

“As I begin my second term in the U.S. Senate, I’m excited to continue my committee work. Whether it’s modernizing our country’s nuclear enterprise, investing in roads and broadband infrastructure, or opening up new possibilities for our ag producers, there are a number of opportunities to achieve meaningful results for Nebraskans. I look forward to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and the respective committee chairmen to make a positive difference in people’s lives.”