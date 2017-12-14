Fischer Backs Legislation to Help NE Producers Mitigate Drought

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, announced she has cosponsored legislation to reauthorize the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS). Across the country, NIDIS works to coordinate drought research and give agriculture producers more information about how to mitigate the effects of drought.

“I am a proud cosponsor of legislation to reauthorize the National Integrated Drought Information System. Nebraskans know well the persistent challenges associated with drought and severe weather. Reauthorizing this program would improve our producers’ ability to address the effects of drought. Importantly, this legislation would also enable the continued partnership between NIDIS and the National Drought Mitigation Center, located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln,” said Senator Fischer.

The NIDIS reauthorization would help improve our nation’s drought monitoring capabilities by requiring more detailed drought indicators, such as precipitation and soil moisture. The legislation provides stability for NIDIS by reauthorizing the system through 2023. Additionally, it gives the system the opportunity to partner with private sector and academia to enhance our understanding of drought.