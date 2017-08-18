Fischer: U.S. Deal with Argentina Will Expand Opportunities for NE Pork Producers

SCOTTSBLUFF, NEB. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) released the following statement today after President Donald Trump announced a new U.S. deal to export American pork to Argentina:

“I am pleased the administration has negotiated a deal with Argentina, which will expand market access opportunities for Nebraska’s pork producers. Nebraska ranks sixth in the nation in hog production and this new agreement will provide consumers in Argentina with high quality pork from our state. I applaud the administration for following through on its promise to get better deals for our producers who work hard to feed the world every day.”

