Fischer Welcomes Administration’s First Step to Speed Environmental Reviews for Infrastructure Projects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Surface Transportation, today welcomed the announcement that the Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) is taking the first step to streamline the environmental review and permitting process for infrastructure projects. This announcement builds on President Trump’s executive order last month. Fischer released the following statement:

“Nebraskans have made it clear they want a more reasonable and efficient environmental review process that will move infrastructure projects forward at a faster rate. The need for this was a major topic of discussion when I hosted U.S. Transportation Secretaries Elaine Chao and Anthony Foxx in our state. I have championed legislation to streamline the infrastructure permitting process in the U.S. Senate, and it’s good to see the Trump administration take action to get these important projects going.”

The actions by the CEQ include having one agency as a lead for a project in order ensure project sponsors have one point of contact with the federal government. Click here to read the full list of actions the CEQ will take to speed up the infrastructure review and authorization for projects.

In February, Senator Fischer introduced the Build USA Infrastructure Act, an initiative to fund critical transportation infrastructure projects. This legislation would allow states to exchange a portion of their federal highway dollars for greater control over certain aspects of federal regulatory approval for highway projects. Click here to read more about her legislation.

Click here to read Senator Fischer’s op-ed with Secretary Chao where they discuss President Trump’s executive order on the permitting process.