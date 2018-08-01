Fish and Chicken Top Sources of Foodborne Viruses

A new study by the Centers for Disease Control finds fish and chicken as the most linked foods for foodborne disease outbreaks.

Over a six-year period, the CDC analyzed more than 5,700 foodborne disease outbreaks that result in more than 100,000 illnesses and 145 deaths. Norovirus was the most common disease, followed by Salmonella.

Multistate outbreaks comprised of only three percent of all outbreaks reported but accounted for 11 percent of illnesses, 34 percent of hospitalizations, and 54 percent of deaths. Among 1,281 outbreaks in which the food reported could be classified into a single food category, fish led the way at 17 percent, and chicken, at ten percent.

However, chicken, pork and seeded vegetables were responsible for the most outbreaks, overall.

The CDC says the report highlights the continued need for food safety improvements targeting worker health and hygiene in food service settings.