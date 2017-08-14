Flash Fire Hits Dry Fertilizer Shed in Edison

Ag Valley Cooperative at Edison has experienced another incident. Monday morning, fire crews were called to a “flash fire” at Ag Valley’s new dry shed at their fertilizer facility. This, following a grain bin collapse just a week before across the road at their grain facility.

Interim General Manager Jeff Krejdl says sulfur was being elevated through one of the legs at the dry shed when a flash fire occurred. Krejdl said the explosion panels on the leg did their job and blew out the pressure as the fire moved up the leg causing only minimal damage.

Fire crews from Edison and surrounding communities responded, but did not have to put any water on the structure.

Krejdl says crews will come in and assess the damage which he says is minimal. He did not speculate on a dollar amount.

There were no injuries. The dry shed facility is new and was first used in January of this year according to Krejdl.