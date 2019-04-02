Flooding Impact: More than One Million Acres of Farmland Damaged

More than one million acres of farmland are reported to be damaged from historic flooding so far this year. Satellite data analyzed for Reuters shows the “bomb cyclone” weather event left wide swaths of nine major grain producing states under water.

Farms from the Dakotas to Missouri and beyond have been under water with weekend rains adding more concern. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has warned this spring could be an “unprecedented flood season” as it forecasts heavy spring rains, and cites flooding conditions already seen along major river basins.

The report shows that nearly 1.1 million acres of cropland and more than 84,000 acres of pastureland in the Midwest was covered with floodwaters for at least seven days between March 8 and March 21. Still, the flooded areas represent less than one percent of U.S. land to grow corn, soybeans and other crops. Iowa, the top U.S. corn and second soy producing state, had the most water, covering 474,200 acres, followed by Missouri with 203,100 acres, according to Gro Intelligence, the agency that compiled the report.