VIDEO: Flooding, Tractor Collision in Central Nebraska – Friday Five (July 12, 2019)

BY Alex Voichoskie | July 12, 2019
Friday Five -July 12, 2019

From excessive rain that resulted in flooding, to a collision involving a tractor and a straight truck, central Nebraska has experienced many challenges this week.

Bryce and Alex have exclusive RRN Ag Force One drone footage of the flooding Kearney and surrounding areas. Plus, did you know there’s a day designated do appreciating cows? And it was started by a company known for chicken?

STORIES:

5) Flooding in Central Nebraska

4) Tractor-Truck Collision in Cozad

3) Chick-Fil-A Celebrates…Cows?

2) Meatless Meat, Now Fishless Fish

1) Nothing Cheesy About This Celebration

