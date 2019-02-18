Fortenberry Announces Farm Bill Review Session in Norfolk

(Lincoln, NE) – Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) announced today that he will be hosting a Farm Bill review session this coming Wednesday, February 20, in Norfolk at 12:30 with USDA Under Secretary Bill Northey. The Farm Bill review will be held at the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District Conference Room, 1508 Square Turn Boulevard, Norfolk, Nebraska.

“In Nebraska, agriculture is central to our economic well-being, our way of life, our culture,” Fortenberry said. “The Farm Bill is a once-every-five-year piece of legislation. It ensures that America continues to lead the world in agricultural innovation, food safety, and renewable fuels, while enhancing opportunity for beginning farmers and local growers,” Fortenberry said. “The birth of such legislation is neither easy nor smooth. I look forward to discussing its essential components with the community,” Fortenberry concluded.

If you have any questions about the upcoming Farm Bill review session, please contact Congressman Fortenberry’s office at (402) 438-1598.

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is the Ranking Member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies and is sponsor of the Rural Health Insurance Act among other ag-related initiatives.