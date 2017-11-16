Fortenberry Statement on Introduction of Beginning Farmer and Rancher Opportunity Act

(Lincoln, NE) – Last week, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE) and Congressman Tim Walz (D-MN) introduced the bipartisan Beginning Farmer and Rancher Opportunity Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I am pleased to offer exciting new legislation that will empower our next generation of farmers and ranchers,” said Fortenberry. “This bill builds upon the Beginning Farmer and Rancher Opportunity Act of 2013 by improving access to affordable farmland, federal crop insurance, and educational programs. It further supports dynamic opportunities for young Americans who want to lead transformational initiatives from agricultural urbanism to farm-to-table movements, as well as partnerships between retiring farmers and ranchers and the rising generation.”