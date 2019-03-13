Fortenberry Statement on Lincoln Making Next Round of Consideration for Relocation of Two USDA Programs

(Washington, DC) – Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-1) issued the following statement regarding the U.S. Department of Agriculture decision to put Lincoln on the short list for relocation of two critical USDA programs, the National Institute for Food and Agriculture and the Economic Research Service.

“Nebraska is well positioned to host these essential federal programs, given our ag history and long commitment to agricultural research and innovation. I also believe that Nebraska has the values to superbly lead an innovative partnership for America’s universities, other states, and farm programs.”

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is a Member of the House Appropriations Committee and is the Ranking Member of its Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies