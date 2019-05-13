Four Students Receive Nebraska Division of Midwest Dairy Educational Awards

Lincoln, Neb. – The Nebraska Division of Midwest Dairy has awarded four educational scholarships to college students enrolled in programs that emphasize dairy and who demonstrate dairy leadership.

The Nebraska Division of Midwest Dairy awarded one $1,500 scholarship, one $1,000 scholarship, and two $500 scholarships to individuals who strive to be leaders not only in the dairy industry but in their communities as well.

The four scholarship winners are:

Seth Racicky of Mason City, Neb. Attending Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture, majoring in Diversified Agriculture Management;

Jessilyn Sayers of Clarkson, Neb. Attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in Animal Science, minoring in Grazing Livestock Systems, and is a Dairy Ambassador;

Dawn Klabenes of Chambers, Neb. Attending University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in Animal Science, minoring in Leadership & Communication, and is a Dairy Ambassador; and

Sarah Lammers of Hartington, Neb. Attending Briar Cliff University, majoring in Environmental Science and minoring in English.

College sophomores through seniors with a future career in dairy are eligible for the $1,500 and $1,000 awards. Students pursing any college major or degree are eligible for one of five $500 awards. Applicants are evaluated on contributions to and involvement in the dairy industry, leadership, career plans and academic standing.