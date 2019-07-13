Fox’s MasterChef to Feature Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.

Centennial, CO — Thanks to an investment from the Federation of State Beef Councils, an upcoming episode of a popular Fox network food show will feature Beef Checkoff-funded Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner.

As part of its biggest and toughest season yet, MasterChef Season 10 has partnered with the Beef Checkoff to bring viewers the beefiest Backyard BBQ challenge. Tune in to Fox on Thursday, July 18 at 8/7c to see how chefs use various popular beef cuts in the challenge.

Featuring Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. on MasterChef, one of television’s most popular cooking shows, is a sure way to put beef on the forefront to millions of consumers throughout the country. When consumers are able to see easy, fun and enticing ways to incorporate beef into their next meal, they are more likely to purchase beef on their next trip to the grocery store. Being a part of this show is just one way the Beef Checkoff is dedicated to promoting beef to consumers through innovative and creative avenues.

On Friday, July 19, visit BeefItsWhatsForDinner.com to see the winning recipe, learn more about the cuts featured on the show and see other MasterChef-inspired recipes being promoted to consumers for them to share with their family and friends at their own backyard BBQs.