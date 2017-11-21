Free Workshop on Ag Liens, Loans & Leases

You are welcome to attend a free workshop on Ag Liens, Loans, and Leases. The workshops will be held in Davenport, (December 13, 2017) at the Community Center and Holdrege, (December 14, 2017) at the Phelps Co Ag Center. With a lunch provided at both. The workshops will run from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm. There is no charge for the workshop. To register (and for questions) call the Rural Response Hotline at 1-800-464-0258.

What the workshop is about? Liens (Hawbaker) – Nebraska’s statutory agricultural liens, from the producer’s perspective: What are they? How do they work? These are liens that give creditors rights in certain property, such as crops, feed and livestock, to secure payment of obligations for goods or services, such as seed, fertilizer, ag chemicals, petroleum products, veterinary assistance, cattle care, harvest work and machine repair. The discussion will focus on identifying the liens and understanding how they work from the producer’s perspective.

Loans (Goeller) – The presentation will provide producers with an inside look at “What your lender is looking for.” The impact of Collateral, Cash Flow, Credit Score, Character and Trends on loan applications. A brief overview of Balance Sheets, Trend Sheets and Ratio Analysis will also be included. Leases (Vyhnalek) – The importance of lease communications between the landlord and tenant and useful lease provisions will be discussed, along with highlights of current lease rates and trends in Nebraska.

Joe Hawbaker, Agricultural Law attorney, with Hawbaker Law Office, Omaha

Dave Goeller, Agricultural Finance and Transition Specialist

Alan Vyhnalek, UNL Ag Economics, Extension Educator for Farm/Ranch Succession

These workshops are made possible by the Nebraska Network for Beginning Farmers & Ranchers, the Farm and Ranch Project of Legal Aid of Nebraska, North Central Risk Management Education, National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Nebraska Farmers Union Foundation, Nebraska Department of Agriculture’s Next Gen, UNL Extension Thayer & Phelps Co.