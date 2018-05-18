Friday Five: Top Stories in Agriculture (May 18, 2018)

Bryce Doeschot and Alex Voichoskie host this week’s Friday Five from the Nebraska Soybean Board Studio, where they recap five agriculture headline stories from the week.

STORIES

5. The USDA Weekly Crop Progress report indicated nationally, corn was at 62 percent planted and 28 percent emerged. Soybeans were 35 percent planted and 10 percent emerged.

4. Oklahoma wildfires in April caused an estimated $26 million in damages and losses.

3. The NAFTA deadline was Thursday, but the Trump Administration failed to meet Speaker Paul Ryan’s deadline to present a new NAFTA to the current Congress.

2. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts stopped in Alliance Thursday for the “Back to Our Roots RV Tour” to discuss the 2018 Farm Bill and other ag issues.

1. The US House of Representatives began debate on the farm bill this week. The Senate has not yet released their version of the bill.