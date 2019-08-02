Friday is International Beer Day! – Friday Five (August 2, 2019)

Thank ‘brew’ farmers for giving us the opportunity to celebrate International Beer Day! Did you know that about 149 million bushels of corn produced in the U.S. annually is used for beer/beverages? Nebraska is also home to at least 44 acres of hops, according to USA Hops!

Bryce and Alex visited Granite City Food & Brewery in Lincoln, Nebraska, to learn about beer ingredients and the brewing process!

STORIES:

5) ‘Pitcher’ Perfect Ingredients

4) It’s ‘Ale’ About the Brewing Process

3) Learning Beer-cabulary

2) Thank ‘Brew’, Farmers!

1) Nebraska Gets ‘Craft’y