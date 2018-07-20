“Friends of Agriculture” by Nebraska Farm Bureau-PAC

LINCOLN, NEB. – State senators Matt Williams, John Stinner, and Curt Friesen, have received the Nebraska Farm Bureau-PAC’s (NEFB-PAC), “Friend of Agriculture” designation. All four candidates are seeking re-election to represent their respective districts in the Nebraska Legislature.

Matt Williams of Gothenburg is seeking re-election to represent District 36

John Stinner of Scottsbluff is seeking re-election to District 48

Curt Friesen of Henderson is seeking re-election to District 34

“We appreciate what these individuals bring to the table in helping lead our state. All have made positive contributions to the Legislature,” said Mark McHargue of Central City, chairman of NEFB-PAC and first vice president of Nebraska Farm Bureau.

“We are pleased to count Sen. Williams, Sen. Stinner, and Sen. Friesen, among those receiving our “Friend of Agriculture” designation for the 2018 general election,” said McHargue.

Mark Kolterman of Seward has been designated a “Friend of Agriculture” by Nebraska Farm Bureau’s political action committee (NEFB-PAC). Kolterman is seeking re-election to represent District 24 in the Nebraska Legislature.

“During Mark’s tenure at the Legislature he has worked on numerous issues to help better the lives of Nebraska farmers and ranchers and represent the interests of his district,” said Mark McHargue of Central City, chairman of NEFB-PAC and first vice president of Nebraska Farm Bureau.

“Mark continues to show a strong desire to address the issue of property taxes and how we fund schools; a priority shared by the Nebraska Farm Bureau and its members,” said McHargue. “We are pleased to offer our support for Sen. Kolterman as he seeks re-election to the District 24 seat and look forward to continuing to work with him in the Legislature,” said McHargue.

Nebraska Farm Bureau-PAC’s “Friend of Agriculture” designation is given to selected candidates for public office based on their commitment to and positions on agricultural issues, qualifications, previous experience, communication abilities, and their ability to represent their district.