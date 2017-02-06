Frontier Co-op Joins Alliance for Advanced Sanitation

Frontier Co-op, a leader in natural and organic products, has joined the Alliance for Advanced Sanitation.

The alliance, launched by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and founding industry partners in 2015, works to improve sanitation approaches and practices with and for the food industry.

Frontier Co-op, founded in 1976 and based in Norway, Iowa, offers a full line of natural and organic products under the Frontier Co-op, Simply Organic and Aura Cacia brands. Products include culinary herbs, spices and baking flavors; bulk herbs and spices; and natural and organic aromatherapy products.

“We are excited to welcome Frontier Co-op as a member of the alliance,” said Angela Anandappa, director of the alliance. “When it comes to sanitation, organic products have some very interesting challenges. Frontier Co-op offers great insight into the needs of organic agriculture and food processing which will allow us to support a new sector of the industry.”

Jen Olsen, vice president of operations, said Frontier Co-op believes organic agriculture is critical in building a strong, sustainable international food supply. She also said that practicing best in class sanitation under organic standards is one of the drivers that led Frontier Co-op to join the alliance.

“Those who are out in front in terms of food safety will be the ones consumers trust and are loyal to at the end of the day,” Olsen said. “As a member of the alliance Frontier Co-op looks forward to benchmarking with other organic processors and helping to develop industry best practices when it comes to organics.”

The Alliance for Advanced Food Sanitation is based in the Food Innovation Center at Nebraska Innovation Campus. Alliance activities, as directed by Anadappa, are focused on all manners of food safety hazards, including microbial pathogens, allergens, toxic chemicals and water conservation in sanitation operations.

For more information on the alliance, go to http://aafs.unl.edu.