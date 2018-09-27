Fuel the Cure in Nebraska throughout October

LINCOLN, Neb. – Throughout October, drivers can fuel cancer research by choosing American Ethanol blends at select retail stations participating in Fuel the Cure throughout Nebraska.

Fuel the Cure is a Nebraska awareness promotion designed to bring attention to the benefits of cleaner-burning American Ethanol blends available throughout the state. For every gallon of ethanol-blended fuel – E15 to flex fuel E85 – purchased between Oct. 1-31, the participating fuel station will donate 3 cents per gallon with proceeds to benefit the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center.

“Motorists have a choice of biofuels that significantly reduce pollutants,” said Sarah Caswell, Nebraska Ethanol Board administrator. “Gasoline contains as many as 300 different chemicals. Many of these chemicals are used to increase octane — but some are known and suspected to cause cancer. Higher blends of biofuel dilute the level of toxic additives in our fuel, which helps reduce pollution and the threat to public health.”

Participating retailers will have pink handles on fuel pumps and signs for Fuel the Cure. Drivers will want to stay tuned throughout October as some retailers may offer discounts or special giveaways at their location.

E15 (15 percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline) is approved for use in all passenger vehicles 2001 and newer. Ethanol blends higher than 15 percent are approved for use in flex fuel vehicles. One in seven Nebraskans are driving a flex fuel vehicle, which can run on any blend of American Ethanol up to E85 (85 percent ethanol and 15 percent gasoline). Drivers can check their owner’s manual to see if they’re driving a flex fuel vehicle. The vehicle might also have a flex fuel badge on the trunk or tailgate — or a yellow gas cap.

“Using higher blends of ethanol is a good decision for all Nebraskans,” said David Bruntz, Nebraska Corn Board chairman and farmer from Friend, Neb. “It helps the state’s economy, consumers’ wallets, vehicle engines and the environment. Ethanol’s impact across the country and the globe continues to grow, but it starts right here at home.”

The Nebraska Corn and Ethanol Boards, along with Renewable Fuels Nebraska, sponsor Fuel the Cure in conjunction with retail stations. For more information visit, fuelthecure.pink.