Fundamentals of animal nutrition training

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many livestock owners and industry professionals wonder why some nutrients are important, how some animals utilize feed better than others, and what value they should give to various ingredients when making smart purchasing decisions. These questions and many more are addressed through the IGP Fundamentals of Animal Nutrition distance offering planned for July 16–August 25, 2018.

This course is designed for professionals who are interested in attaining an understanding of animal nutritional requirements and the digestive systems of production animals. The main training focus is on the elementary principles of farm animal nutrition. This includes the anatomy, nutritional digestion, absorption, metabolism, and a general overview of the nutrients necessary for animal growth and development. By the end of this course, participants will know how an animal’s digestive system and nutritional requirements influences the ingredients and makeup of feed.

“It is important to understand the basics of animal nutrition in order to work in the animal feed industry,” says Cassandra Jones, assistant professor of animal sciences and industry. “Whether you are feeding animals, manufacturing feed, work in sales or marketing, or are responsible for procurement or logistics, understanding the background of animal nutrition helps you understand the purpose and function of the product with which you are dealing.”

The course is a five-week, self-paced, online training including lectures and readings specifically designed for industry professionals looking to gain a larger understanding of animal digestive anatomy and nutrition utilization. The course offers one continuing education credit. For information about registration, please contact Cassie Jones at jonesc@ksu.edu or call 785-532-5289. To register for this course, visit www.grains.k-state.edu/igp.

This is one example of the many distance courses offered in feed manufacturing and grain quality management presented by the IGP Institute. In addition, the IGP Institute provides trainings in the areas of flour milling and grain processing, and grain marketing and risk management. To learn more about training opportunities at the IGP Institute, visit www.grains.k-state.edu/igp.