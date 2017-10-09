Funding Available for Pasture Management and Infrastructure

LINCOLN, Neb. – Producers in 15 counties in south central and southeastern Nebraska may apply for funding to help improve grasslands for grazing and wildlife.

Through the Grassland Bird Initiative, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) provides financial and technical assistance to farmers and ranchers to improve habitat for grassland birds such as bobwhite quail and greater prairie-chicken. Eligible lands include cropland, rangeland, pastureland and odd areas.

Cost share of up to 75 percent is available to install management practices. Management practices eligible for financial assistance include: payment for grazing management, resting rangeland, prescribed fire, fencing materials and watering facilities for livestock, brush management, converting cropland to grassland bird habitat and more.

Producers in the Grassland Bird Initiative area may apply for RCPP funding by visiting an NRCS office in the Initiative area. The Grassland Bird Initiative area encompasses the following counties: Franklin, Furnas, Gage, Harlan, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Nuckolls, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Thayer, and Webster.

This project is a partnership among the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, NRCS, Pheasants Forever, Audubon Nebraska, and other entities through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP).

For more information about the RCPP or to find an NRCS office, visit: nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/ site/ne/home.