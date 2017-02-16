Furnas, Red Willow and Hitchcock Producers Eligible for Cover Crop Initiative

A new program is now available for producers in Furnas, Red Willow and Hitchcock counties to receive assistance for planting cover crops to enhance soil health and wildlife habitat.

The Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s Cropland Cover Initiative provides financial and technical assistance to Ag producers who adopt multi-species cover-crop mixtures for improving soil health and wildlife habitat. Cost share is available for cover crop seed and planting.

The initiative is a partnership between the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever and Nebraska Environmental Trust.

Goals of the initiative include providing habitat for upland game birds, providing forage for grazing, improving moisture infiltration, and suppressing weeds.

Applicants wanting to apply need to apply prior to February 17th.