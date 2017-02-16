class="post-template-default single single-post postid-216181 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Furnas, Red Willow and Hitchcock Producers Eligible for Cover Crop Initiative

BY Nebraska Game and Parks | February 16, 2017
Image courtesy of KSU Extension

A new program is now available for producers in Furnas, Red Willow and Hitchcock counties to receive assistance for planting cover crops to enhance soil health and wildlife habitat.

The Regional Conservation Partnership Program’s Cropland Cover Initiative provides financial and technical assistance to Ag producers who adopt multi-species cover-crop mixtures for improving soil health and wildlife habitat. Cost share is available for cover crop seed and planting.

The initiative is a partnership between the Natural Resources Conservation Service, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever and Nebraska Environmental Trust.

Goals of the initiative include providing habitat for upland game birds, providing forage for grazing, improving moisture infiltration, and suppressing weeds.

Applicants wanting to apply need to apply prior to February 17th.

Interested producers can find more information at www.ne.nrcs.usda.gov or contact their nearest  U.S. Department of Agriculture service center.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
