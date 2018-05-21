Future’s One Crop Progress Report *AUDIO*

OMAHA — Corn planting progress reached 81% complete nationwide as of Sunday, May 20, equal to the five-year average, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

Nationwide, corn planting progress jumped 19 percentage points last week, up from 62% the previous week. States showing the largest gaps behind their five-year averages were Pennsylvania, which was 29 points behind average; South Dakota, 15 points behind average; Michigan, 13 points behind average; Wisconsin, 10 points behind average; and Minnesota, 7 points behind average.

Corn emergence, at 50% nationwide as of Sunday, was slightly behind last year’s 51% but ahead of the average pace of 47%.

Soybean planting remained ahead of average nationwide, except in the Northern states. Fifty-six percent of the crop was planted as of Sunday, according to NASS, 12 percentage points ahead of the average of 44%. Twenty-six percent of soybeans were emerged, ahead of 17% last year and also ahead of the average of 15%.

Winter wheat was 61% headed, behind last year’s 71% and also behind the average of 64%. Winter wheat condition held steady last week at 36% good to excellent, still the crop’s lowest rating since 2014-15. DTN’s winter wheat condition rating of 58 points was also the lowest in four years.

Spring wheat was 79% planted as of Sunday, near the average pace of 80%. Thirty-seven percent of the crop was emerged, behind the five-year average of 52%.

Spring wheat planting was the furthest behind average in Montana, which, at 66% complete as of Sunday, was 20 points behind the five-year average of 86%. “I was around flooded areas of western Montana, but from the little I saw, I doubt the state will have trouble planting,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman. “Weather was in 60s and 70s and fields were green.”

Cotton was 52% planted as of Sunday, compared to 36% last week, 49% last year and 45% average. Rice was 93% planted, compared to 83% last week, 90% last year and 89% on average. Seventy-four percent of the crop was emerged, compared to 61% last week, 77% last year and a 74% average.

Sorghum was 39% planted as of Sunday, compared to 32% last week, 36% last year and a 38% average.

Barley was 81% planted, behind the average pace 84%. Forty-five percent of the crop was emerged as of Sunday, compared to an average of 58%. Oats were 86% planted, compared to 72% last week, 94% last year and a 91% average. Sixty-seven percent of oats were emerged, compared to 48% last week, 81% last year and a 77% average.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Planted 81 62 82 81 Corn Emerged 50 28 51 47 Soybeans Planted 56 35 50 44 Soybeans Emerged 26 10 17 15 Cotton Planted 52 36 49 45 Sorghum Planted 39 32 36 38 Spring Wheat Planted 79 58 88 80 Spring Wheat Emerged 37 14 59 52 Winter Wheat Headed 61 45 71 64 Barley Planted 81 62 87 84 Barley Emerged 45 21 57 58 Oats Planted 86 72 94 91 Oats Emerged 67 48 81 77 Oats Headed 25 NA 22 25 Rice Planted 93 83 90 89 Rice Emerged 74 61 77 74

National Crop Condition Summary (VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent) This Week Last Week Last Year VP P F G E VP P F G E VP P F G E Winter Wheat 15 20 29 29 7 14 22 28 29 7 4 11 33 44 8 Rice – 3 24 62 11 NA NA NA NA NA 5 6 24 49 16 Oats 5 7 30 52 6 NA NA NA NA NA 1 5 31 55 8

