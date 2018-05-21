Future’s One Crop Progress Report *AUDIO*

OMAHA — Corn planting progress reached 81% complete nationwide as of Sunday, May 20, equal to the five-year average, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.
Nationwide, corn planting progress jumped 19 percentage points last week, up from 62% the previous week. States showing the largest gaps behind their five-year averages were Pennsylvania, which was 29 points behind average; South Dakota, 15 points behind average; Michigan, 13 points behind average; Wisconsin, 10 points behind average; and Minnesota, 7 points behind average.
Corn emergence, at 50% nationwide as of Sunday, was slightly behind last year’s 51% but ahead of the average pace of 47%.
Soybean planting remained ahead of average nationwide, except in the Northern states. Fifty-six percent of the crop was planted as of Sunday, according to NASS, 12 percentage points ahead of the average of 44%. Twenty-six percent of soybeans were emerged, ahead of 17% last year and also ahead of the average of 15%.
Winter wheat was 61% headed, behind last year’s 71% and also behind the average of 64%. Winter wheat condition held steady last week at 36% good to excellent, still the crop’s lowest rating since 2014-15. DTN’s winter wheat condition rating of 58 points was also the lowest in four years.
Spring wheat was 79% planted as of Sunday, near the average pace of 80%. Thirty-seven percent of the crop was emerged, behind the five-year average of 52%.
Spring wheat planting was the furthest behind average in Montana, which, at 66% complete as of Sunday, was 20 points behind the five-year average of 86%. “I was around flooded areas of western Montana, but from the little I saw, I doubt the state will have trouble planting,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman. “Weather was in 60s and 70s and fields were green.”
Cotton was 52% planted as of Sunday, compared to 36% last week, 49% last year and 45% average. Rice was 93% planted, compared to 83% last week, 90% last year and 89% on average. Seventy-four percent of the crop was emerged, compared to 61% last week, 77% last year and a 74% average.
Sorghum was 39% planted as of Sunday, compared to 32% last week, 36% last year and a 38% average.
Barley was 81% planted, behind the average pace 84%. Forty-five percent of the crop was emerged as of Sunday, compared to an average of 58%. Oats were 86% planted, compared to 72% last week, 94% last year and a 91% average. Sixty-seven percent of oats were emerged, compared to 48% last week, 81% last year and a 77% average.
|National Crop Progress Summary
|This
|Last
|Last
|5-Year
|Week
|Week
|Year
|Avg.
|Corn Planted
|81
|62
|82
|81
|Corn Emerged
|50
|28
|51
|47
|Soybeans Planted
|56
|35
|50
|44
|Soybeans Emerged
|26
|10
|17
|15
|Cotton Planted
|52
|36
|49
|45
|Sorghum Planted
|39
|32
|36
|38
|Spring Wheat Planted
|79
|58
|88
|80
|Spring Wheat Emerged
|37
|14
|59
|52
|Winter Wheat Headed
|61
|45
|71
|64
|Barley Planted
|81
|62
|87
|84
|Barley Emerged
|45
|21
|57
|58
|Oats Planted
|86
|72
|94
|91
|Oats Emerged
|67
|48
|81
|77
|Oats Headed
|25
|NA
|22
|25
|Rice Planted
|93
|83
|90
|89
|Rice Emerged
|74
|61
|77
|74
**
|National Crop Condition Summary
|(VP=Very Poor; P=Poor; F=Fair; G=Good; E=Excellent)
|This Week
|Last Week
|Last Year
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|VP
|P
|F
|G
|E
|Winter Wheat
|15
|20
|29
|29
|7
|14
|22
|28
|29
|7
|4
|11
|33
|44
|8
|Rice
|–
|3
|24
|62
|11
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|5
|6
|24
|49
|16
|Oats
|5
|7
|30
|52
|6
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|1
|5
|31
|55
|8
Find the full report at: http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/MannUsda/viewDocumentInfo.do?documentID=1048