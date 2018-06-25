Futures One Crop Progress Report *AUDIO*

OMAHA (DTN) — Despite widely varied weather across the U.S., overall conditions for the nation’s corn and soybeans held mostly steady last week, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.

NASS lowered its good-to-excellent rating for corn just 1 percentage point, from 78% the previous week to 77% last week.

“That is still the highest since 1999 when the good-to-excellent rating was also 77%,” said DTN Analyst Todd Hultman. “The top two trouble states for corn are Texas and Missouri, which are showing poor-to-very-poor ratings of 25% and 16% respectively.”

Meanwhile, NASS’ good-to-excellent rating for soybeans stayed at 73% last week.

“That is the highest in over 20 years, but also close to the 72% seen in 2016,” Hultman said. “As with corn, Missouri showed some problems with 15% of soybean crops rated poor to very poor.

NASS reported that 41% of winter wheat was harvested as of Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 33%. The Kansas winter wheat harvest was 52% complete, well ahead of its usual pace.

Spring wheat progress was also ahead of normal with 34% of the crop headed compared to 33% last year and the five-year average of 27%.

“USDA said 77% of spring wheat crops were rated in good-to-excellent condition, the highest since 2012 when crops showed the same rating,” Hultman said. “Idaho and South Dakota both showed 10% of their spring wheat rated poor to very poor, and no other state showed worse.”

Cotton squaring was 32%, ahead of the average pace of 28%. Six percent of cotton was setting bolls, near the average of 5%.

Sorghum was 95% planted as of Sunday, compared to 89% last week, 94% last year and a five-year average of 91%. Sorghum headed was 20%, near the average of 21%.

Barley headed was 28%, slightly behind the average of 32%. Oats headed was 67%, near the average of 68%.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Silking 5 NA 4 3 Soybeans Emerged 95 90 93 89 Soybeans Blooming 12 NA 8 5 Cotton Squaring 32 22 32 28 Cotton Setting Bolls 6 NA 7 5 Sorghum Planted 95 89 94 91 Sorghum Headed 20 18 20 21 Spring Wheat Headed 34 9 33 27 Winter Wheat Harvested 41 27 39 33 Rice Headed 7 3 8 8 Barley Headed 28 8 25 32 Oats Headed 67 52 71 68

