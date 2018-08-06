Futures One Crop Progress Report

Corn and soybean progress continued at a faster-than-normal pace last week, while good-to-excellent condition ratings for both crops declined slightly, according to the USDA National Ag Statistics Service’s weekly Crop Progress report released Monday.\

Nationwide, 57% of corn was in the dough stage as of Sunday, Aug. 5, 20 percentage points ahead of the five-year average of 37%. Twelve percent of corn was dented, 6 percentage points ahead of 6% for both last year and the five-year average.

NASS estimated that 71% of corn was in good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, down 1 percentage point from 72% the previous week but still the third-highest rating of the past five years. The poor-to-very poor rating in Missouri jumped up from 31% last week to 44% on Monday, noted DTN Analyst Todd Hultman.

Soybean condition also slipped from the previous week. Nationwide, the crop was rated 67% good to excellent, down 3 percentage points from 70% the previous week. As with corn, the soybean rating was still the third highest in the past five years, Hultman said.

Soybeans were 92% blooming as of Sunday, 6 percentage points ahead of the average of 86%, and 75% of soybeans were setting pods, 17 percentage points ahead of the average of 58%.

NASS estimated that 90% of winter wheat was harvested with most wheat still standing from Montana to the Pacific Coast.

Spring wheat harvest was 13% complete as of Sunday, behind last year’s 22% but near the five-year average of 14%.

“Seventy-four percent of spring was rated good to excellent, down from 78% a week ago as dry weather has become a recent concern,” Hultman said. “It is still the highest good-to-excellent rating for spring wheat since 2010.”

Sorghum was 69% headed as of Sunday, ahead of 60% last year and also ahead of the five-year average of 62%. Sorghum coloring was 31%, ahead of 26% last year but equal to the five-year average. Sorghum condition was rated 49% good to excellent, down 3 percentage points from 52% the previous week.

Barley was 16% harvested as of Sunday, behind 22% last year and also behind the average of 18%. Barley condition was down 1 percentage point to 79% good to excellent last week. Oats were 51% harvested as of Sunday, ahead of 48% for last year and also ahead of the five-year average of 49%. Oat’s good-to-excellent condition rating held steady at 71%.

Rice was 82% headed as of Sunday, near 81% last year but ahead of the average of 70%. Six percent of rice was harvested, slightly ahead of the average pace of 5%. Cotton was 92% squaring, behind the average of 94%. Sixty percent of cotton was setting bolls, also behind the average pace of 62%. Nine percent of cotton had bolls opening, ahead of the average of 6%. Cotton’s good-to-excellent condition rating was down 3 percentage points, while rice’s good-to-excellent rating held steady.

To view weekly crop progress reports issued by National Ag Statistics Service offices in individual states, visit http://www.nass.usda.gov/…. Look for the U.S. map in the “Find Data and Reports by” section and choose the state you wish to view in the drop-down menu. Then look for that state’s “Crop Progress & Condition” report.

National Crop Progress Summary This Last Last 5-Year Week Week Year Avg. Corn Silking 96 91 92 92 Corn Dough 57 38 39 37 Corn Dented 12 NA 6 6 Soybeans Blooming 92 86 89 86 Soybeans Setting Pods 75 60 63 58 Cotton Squaring 92 88 92 94 Cotton Setting Bolls 60 49 56 62 Cotton Bolls Opening 9 NA 8 6 Sorghum Headed 69 54 60 62 Sorghum Coloring 31 26 26 31 Spring Wheat Harvested 13 4 22 14 Winter Wheat Harvested 90 85 93 92 Rice Headed 82 64 81 70 Rice Harvested 6 NA 8 5 Barley Harvested 16 2 22 18 Oats Harvested 51 38 48 49

